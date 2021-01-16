Tomato & Cos Sandwiches With Green Tahini Dressing Recipe

These are perfect to pack for a picnic. Add salmon or ham, or a little tuna into the egg there are plenty of options to play around with.
It is preferable to use Italian parsley as it is softer and blends nicely.
- Firstly, make the green tahini. Place the garlic, parsley, lemon juice and water into a blender, then blitz until smooth. Add the tahini and honey, and mix again. If need be, add a little more water to reach the consistency of mayonnaise that you can dollop.
- To assemble the sandwiches spread one side of cos with green tahini, add egg, tomato and brie, then top with the remaining half of cos and tie with string.