Tomato & Cos Sandwiches With Green Tahini Dressing Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Deliciously fresh, these sandwiches are the perfect picnic snack. Photo / Babiche Martens.

These are perfect to pack for a picnic. Add salmon or ham, or a little tuna into the egg there are plenty of options to play around with.

It is preferable to use Italian parsley as it is softer and blends nicely.

TOMATO AND COS SANDWICHES WITH GREEN TAHINI DRESSING RECIPE

Makes 4
Green Tahini

1 clove garlic

1 cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped

¼ cup lemon juice

1-2 Tbsp water

¼ cup tahini

1 tsp honey
Sandwiches

4 baby cos lettuce, halved lengthwise

4 boiled eggs, mashed with a little green tahini

2 tomatoes, sliced

8 slices brie

String, to tie
  1. Firstly, make the green tahini. Place the garlic, parsley, lemon juice and water into a blender, then blitz until smooth. Add the tahini and honey, and mix again. If need be, add a little more water to reach the consistency of mayonnaise that you can dollop.
  2. To assemble the sandwiches spread one side of cos with green tahini, add egg, tomato and brie, then top with the remaining half of cos and tie with string.

