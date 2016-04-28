Food & Drink

Avocado on Rye with Feta and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

By Angela Casley
Viva
Avocado on rye with feta and toasted pumpkin seeds. Picture / Babiche Martens.

Avocados make the perfect topping. Ask your local greengrocer for the best avocados — they will often ripen them out the back and only put them on the shelf table-ready. Luckily for me my local Balmoral vegetable shop does just that. For a gourmet twist, top your avocado with salty feta and toasted pumpkin seeds for extra crunch. A squeeze of lime is essential.

AVOCADO ON RYE WITH FETA AND TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS

Serves 4
8 slices rye bread

Olive oil to brush

2 Tbsp pesto

2 avocado, chopped roughly

½ red onion, sliced

100g feta, crumbled

½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 limes to squeeze
  1. Heat a griddle or frying pan to a high heat. Brush the rye bread with olive oil on both sides. Toast in your pan until golden.
  2. Spread each piece of toast with pesto, add some chopped avocado, red onion and feta. Sprinkle over some pumpkin seeds and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Serve with a squeeze of lime juice.

