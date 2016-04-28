Avocados make the perfect topping. Ask your local greengrocer for the best avocados — they will often ripen them out the back and only put them on the shelf table-ready. Luckily for me my local Balmoral vegetable shop does just that. For a gourmet twist, top your avocado with salty feta and toasted pumpkin seeds for extra crunch. A squeeze of lime is essential.
- Heat a griddle or frying pan to a high heat. Brush the rye bread with olive oil on both sides. Toast in your pan until golden.
- Spread each piece of toast with pesto, add some chopped avocado, red onion and feta. Sprinkle over some pumpkin seeds and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with a squeeze of lime juice.