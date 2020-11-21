Food & Drink

Fast & Fabulous Fish Pate Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve this rich fish paté on crisp crostini. Photo / Babiche Martens

Eat this paté like they do in Slovakia, on bread any time of the day. I love it on crunchy crostini with a wine before dinner or on toast topped with a poached egg. This paté lasts in the fridge for up to a week, and freezes well. I use mayonnaise to add that creamy texture.

FISH PATE RECIPE

Serves 8
750ml water

250ml white wine vinegar

500g fresh snapper

1 medium carrot, blanched whole

½ onion

200ml mayonnaise

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp chopped dill

Mini toasts, to serve
  1. In a medium-sized pot combine the water and vinegar, bringing to a simmer. Add the fish and cook for 7 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup liquid.
  2. Process the fish with the liquid, then place into a bowl. Grate the carrot and onion, adding to the fish. Stir through the mayonnaise, then season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  3. Serve on mini toasts with a sprinkle of fresh dill.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5