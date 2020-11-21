Fast & Fabulous Fish Pate Recipe

Eat this paté like they do in Slovakia, on bread any time of the day. I love it on crunchy crostini with a wine before dinner or on toast topped with a poached egg. This paté lasts in the fridge for up to a week, and freezes well. I use mayonnaise to add that creamy texture.
- In a medium-sized pot combine the water and vinegar, bringing to a simmer. Add the fish and cook for 7 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup liquid.
- Process the fish with the liquid, then place into a bowl. Grate the carrot and onion, adding to the fish. Stir through the mayonnaise, then season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Serve on mini toasts with a sprinkle of fresh dill.