Savour Baked Kingfish & Mussels With A Lemon & Orange Crust

Don’t forget to squeeze and freeze all the wonderful excess citrus on offer at the moment. If you have trees, use the fruit that has fallen to the ground. Serve with a salad, mash or rice. Of course, if you have access to other fish, do use it — the result will be the same.
KINGFISH AND MUSSELS WITH LEMON AND ORANGE CRUST RECIPE
Serves 4
Crust ½ cup shredded coconut 2 spring onions ½ cup coriander 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp each lemon and orange zest Pinch salt and freshly ground pepper 500g fish fillets
Mussels 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 spring onion 1 Tbsp curry powder ½ cup white wine 12 mussels in the shell, scrubbed ½ cup cream Salt and pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- For the crust, blitz together the coconut, spring onion, coriander, oil, garlic, zest, salt and pepper.
- Cut the fish into 4cm pieces and place into an ovenproof dish. Clump the crust ingredients on top of the fish. Set aside.
- For the mussels, heat the oil in a large pot. Add the garlic, spring onion and curry powder, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a simmer. Place in the mussels, put on the lid and steam for a few minutes until they open. Remove the mussels and add the cream to the pot. Bring to a boil. Spoon the liquid around the fish and place into the oven for 15 minutes or until cooked through.
- Remove half the mussels from the shells, leaving a few in for decoration, keeping them warm while the fish cooks.
- When the fish is cooked, dot the mussels around and spoon over any juices.