A Lush, Hearty, Comforting Seafood Chowder Recipe

By Angela Casley
A hearty bowl that pairs best, we think, with cheesy toast. Photo / Babiche Martens

Ideally you will cook your own mussels and then add them, along with their delicious juices, to the chowder. To save this step, however, simply buy a tub of marinated mussels for a fuss-free way to add flavour.

SEAFOOD CHOWDER RECIPE

Serves 4

20g butter

1 leek, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 stick celery, chopped

¼ cup flour

1 tsp paprika

2 cups milk

1 cup marinated mussels, plus ½ cup liquid

150g white fish, chopped into 2cm pieces

150g prawns

½ cup chopped parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cheesy toast, to serve (optional)
  1. In a large pot, melt the butter. Add the leek, garlic and celery, stirring to combine. On a low heat, cover and cook for 10 minutes, allowing to sweat and soften.
  2. Stir through the flour and paprika, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the milk as you slowly bring the soup to a simmer until thickened.
  3. Add the mussels, liquid, fish and prawns, cooking slowly until just cooked through. Add the parsley and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve hot with a side of cheesy toast.

Want a great wine pairing? Try this dish with Neudorf Rosie’s Block Moutere Nelson Chardonnay 2022.

