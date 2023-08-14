Ideally you will cook your own mussels and then add them, along with their delicious juices, to the chowder. To save this step, however, simply buy a tub of marinated mussels for a fuss-free way to add flavour.
SEAFOOD CHOWDER RECIPE
Serves 4
20g butter 1 leek, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 stick celery, chopped ¼ cup flour 1 tsp paprika 2 cups milk 1 cup marinated mussels, plus ½ cup liquid 150g white fish, chopped into 2cm pieces 150g prawns ½ cup chopped parsley Salt and pepper, to taste Cheesy toast, to serve (optional)
- In a large pot, melt the butter. Add the leek, garlic and celery, stirring to combine. On a low heat, cover and cook for 10 minutes, allowing to sweat and soften.
- Stir through the flour and paprika, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the milk as you slowly bring the soup to a simmer until thickened.
- Add the mussels, liquid, fish and prawns, cooking slowly until just cooked through. Add the parsley and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot with a side of cheesy toast.
Want a great wine pairing? Try this dish with Neudorf Rosie’s Block Moutere Nelson Chardonnay 2022.