These are scrumptious straight from the deep fryer. No extra sauce is needed, just don’t burn your mouth!
LEMON, PUMPKIN AND GOAT’S CHEESE BITES RECIPE Makes 12
1 cup cooked mashed dry pumpkin 200g goat’s cheese 150g cream cheese 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp fresh chopped sage leaves Salt and pepper, to taste Flour, for dusting 1 egg 1 ½ cups breadcrumbs Oil, for deep frying Honey, to drizzle
- Place the pumpkin, goat’s cheese, cream cheese, zest, sage, salt and pepper in a bowl. Roll into walnut-sized balls. Place on a piece of baking paper and freeze for 30 minutes.
- Place the flour, egg and breadcrumbs in separate bowls. Dust the balls in flour, dip them into the egg, and toss in the breadcrumbs. For a super-crunchy coating, dip the balls twice. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- To cook, heat non-flavoured oil in a deep fat fryer or pot to 180C. Cook one ball first to test the temperature (2 or 3 minutes until crispy). Continue to cook the remainder in batches of 3 or 4.
- Enjoy while hot with a good drizzle of runny honey.