A Lemon, Pumpkin & Goat’s Cheese Bites Recipe You (And Guests) Won’t Want To Stop Eating

By Angela Casley
Cheesy, slathered in breadcrumbs and drizzled in honey while piping hot. Photo / Babiche Martens

These are scrumptious straight from the deep fryer. No extra sauce is needed, just don’t burn your mouth!

LEMON, PUMPKIN AND GOAT’S CHEESE BITES RECIPE

Makes 12

1 cup cooked mashed dry pumpkin

200g goat’s cheese

150g cream cheese

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp fresh chopped sage leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

Flour, for dusting

1 egg

1 ½ cups breadcrumbs

Oil, for deep frying

Honey, to drizzle
  1. Place the pumpkin, goat’s cheese, cream cheese, zest, sage, salt and pepper in a bowl. Roll into walnut-sized balls. Place on a piece of baking paper and freeze for 30 minutes.
  2. Place the flour, egg and breadcrumbs in separate bowls. Dust the balls in flour, dip them into the egg, and toss in the breadcrumbs. For a super-crunchy coating, dip the balls twice. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
  3. To cook, heat non-flavoured oil in a deep fat fryer or pot to 180C. Cook one ball first to test the temperature (2 or 3 minutes until crispy). Continue to cook the remainder in batches of 3 or 4.
  4. Enjoy while hot with a good drizzle of runny honey.

