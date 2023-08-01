Who doesn’t love a good peanut sauce? This will store in the fridge for two weeks and can be spooned over any array of deliciousness. It looks like it uses a lot of ingredients, but most will be in the pantry already.
PANEER AND VEGETABLES WITH PEANUT SAUCE RECIPE
Serves 4
Peanut sauce 1 Tbsp oil 1 tsp sesame oil 2 garlic cloves, crushed 1 Tbsp grated ginger ½ tsp ground cumin, coriander, paprika ¼ tsp turmeric Pinch chilli flakes 2 tsp brown sugar ½ cup crunchy peanut butter 2 Tbsp soy sauce 1 Tbsp fish sauce 1 cup coconut cream
Paneer 2 Tbsp oil 300g paneer, cubed 1 red onion, sliced 1 bunch broccolini, blanched 2 choy sum, cut down the centre 2 Tbsp soy sauce 3 cups cooked rice, to serve ¼ cup chopped peanuts
- Make the peanut sauce. In a small pot warm both the oils. Add garlic and ginger, cooking for 2 minutes. Stir through the cumin, coriander, paprika and turmeric. Sprinkle in some chilli flakes.
- Add the sugar, peanut butter, soy, fish sauce and coconut cream, stirring until all combined. Bring to a simmer for 3 minutes. Add a little extra coconut cream if it gets too thick.
- For the paneer, heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok to medium heat. Add the paneer, browning on all sides. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add the onion, broccolini and choy sum, tossing until just cooked. Add ¼ cup peanut sauce with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce.
- Return the paneer to the pan. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve on hot rice with a good drizzle of warmed peanut sauce. Add chopped peanuts to finish.