Minimal ingredients make this a winner for a dinner or for unexpected guests. Double the dressing and have it with another meal or drizzled over a roast chicken.
CRISPY POTATOES, BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND STEAK Serves 4
3 medium-sized potatoes, thinly sliced ¼ cup olive oil 200g Brussels sprouts, shredded 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 2 x 150g sirloin steak 1 tsp paprika 1 Tbsp butter Salt and pepper, to season ¼ cup chopped chives
Dressing 1 Tbsp horseradish sauce ½ cup sour cream 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Place the potatoes into a baking tray. Rub with 2 tablespoons of oil and season with salt. Bake for 20 minutes, turning once for even browning.
- Place the sprouts into another tray with the garlic and toss with the remaining tablespoon of oil. Bake for 15 minutes or until cooked through. Combine half the potatoes with the sprouts, reserving a few to go around the outside of the plate. Season with salt and pepper.
- For the dressing, combine the horseradish, sour cream and lemon juice.
- Rub the steak with the paprika and season.
- Heat the butter in a frying pan until frothing. Cook the steak for 4 minutes on each side or until done to your liking. Remove and rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
- Serve the vegetables on a platter, placing a circle of crispy potatoes around the outside. Add the sliced steak on top and drizzle with the dressing. Garnish with chopped chives.