Crank up the barbecue to high heat to cook the steak. Let the steak reach room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking. Cook the garlic chives on the barbecue or in the pan so as not to lose any flavour. Serve with greens of your choice, I have used beans.
FILLET STEAKS WITH TRUFFLE MAYONNAISE RECIPE Serves 2
2 x 150g fillet steak 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp truffle oil Salt and pepper, to season 1 small handful of garlic chives 2 orange kūmara, cooked 50g crumbled feta To serve, 100g green beans, cooked
Mayonnaise ¼ cup good-quality mayonnaise ½ cup sour cream 1 Tbsp truffle oil
- Bring the steaks to room temperature. Rub with the garlic and truffle oil.
- Heat a barbecue or frying pan to medium/high heat. Cook the steaks for 4 minutes on each side depending on their thickness, or to your liking. Leave to rest for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- In the same pan, toss the garlic chives to serve alongside the steaks.
- Combine the mayonnaise, sour cream and truffle oil in a small bowl.
- While the kūmara is hot, mash and fold through the feta. Then season.
- Serve the steak on top of the mash with garlic chives and green beans. Top with a dollop of truffle mayonnaise.