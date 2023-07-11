These Sticky, Sweet Lamb Cutlets Are Fit For A Crowd

Depending on where you buy your lamb racks from they might need a little trimming. If so, use a sharp knife and carefully slice any excess fat off.
LAMB CUTLETS RECIPE Serves 6
Sauce ¼ cup soy sauce ¼ cup pomegranate molasses 1 Tbsp brown sugar 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tsp Dijon mustard
2 racks of lamb, cut into singles Salt and pepper, to season 1 Tbsp oil ½ cup pomegranate arils ¼ cup parsley leaves
- Firstly make the sauce. Combine the soy, molasses, sugar, garlic and mustard in a microwave-safe bowl. Place it in the microwave for 1 minute to combine and heat through.
- Season lamb cutlets with salt and pepper. Rub with a little oil.
- Preheat a frying pan to medium-high. Cook the cutlets on each side for 3 or 4 minutes depending on their thickness. Pour over the sauce, toss, and turn until they are well coated. Immediately remove from the heat.
- Serve hot with a sprinkle of pomegranate arils and parsley. Drizzle over any remaining sauce.