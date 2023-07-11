Food & Drink

These Sticky, Sweet Lamb Cutlets Are Fit For A Crowd

By Angela Casley
They’re slathered in a pomegranate sauce that elevates this dish to something brilliant. Photo / Babiche Martens

Depending on where you buy your lamb racks from they might need a little trimming. If so, use a sharp knife and carefully slice any excess fat off.

LAMB CUTLETS RECIPE

Serves 6
Sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup pomegranate molasses

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp Dijon mustard
2 racks of lamb, cut into singles

Salt and pepper, to season

1 Tbsp oil

½ cup pomegranate arils

¼ cup parsley leaves
  1. Firstly make the sauce. Combine the soy, molasses, sugar, garlic and mustard in a microwave-safe bowl. Place it in the microwave for 1 minute to combine and heat through.
  2. Season lamb cutlets with salt and pepper. Rub with a little oil.
  3. Preheat a frying pan to medium-high. Cook the cutlets on each side for 3 or 4 minutes depending on their thickness. Pour over the sauce, toss, and turn until they are well coated. Immediately remove from the heat.
  4. Serve hot with a sprinkle of pomegranate arils and parsley. Drizzle over any remaining sauce.

