Roasted Cauliflower With Avocado Mash Recipe

The avocadoes, with their creamy texture, need little help making this cauliflower and chickpea salad a fabulous main meal or side dish. Add a little chopped crispy spicy chorizo if you like, or keep it vegetarian.
CAULIFLOWER & AVOCADO MASH Serves 4
1 small cauliflower 6 cloves garlic, whole 2 Tbsp olive oil ½ tsp salt 2 avocados 1 clove garlic, peeled 1 Tbsp lime zest ¼ cup lime juice 1 cup drained chickpeas 1 cup coriander leaves
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with baking paper.
- Slice the cauliflower into 1cm pieces. Place on the tray with the garlic cloves. Drizzle over oil and salt, then toss. Place in the oven for 25 minutes until golden.
- While the cauliflower cooks, mash the avocado with the garlic clove, lime zest, juice and half the coriander.
- To serve, toss the cauliflower, chickpeas, remaining coriander leaves and avocado in a bowl.