What to make with all that basil, parsley, rosemary, thyme and more.

As we begin to look forward to the warmer seasons, our attention is bound to turn to the new-season garden. We’ll soon be greeting tomatoes, beetroot, broccoli, kale, peas, berries, rhubarb and berries with open arms (and baskets).

However, there are some unsung heroes that should have their own moments in the sun — the consistent and crucial herbs. Whether they’re overgrown in your own garden, or sprouting throughout communal gardens in the neighbourhood, there’s a great opportunity to make use of the herbs as they are pruned back in gardening season.

In the collection below, they’re utilised through different cooking methods. After fresh leaves? Try a Mediterranean freekeh salad. Craving deep, savoury flavours? Maybe an oven-roasted, rosemary-flavoured chicken will do the trick. Need an impressive centrepiece? Dine on grilled flounder with crispy sage leaves.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Cayenne pepper, cucumber, garlic, lemon and a liberal helping of mint — you’ll want to add dollops of this yoghurt to every meal.

Photo / Supplied

This recipe comes from Jeff Koehler’s repertoire in The North African Cook Book. These crispy bites encase a blend of semi-soft cheese and coriander, before being served with a brush of honey and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegan-friendly stir-fry is topped with a simple herb dressing — made up of basil, parsley and lemon juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A layer of breadcrumbs, mixed with rosemary, thyme and parsley, adds a slight crunch to these silky, slow-cooked morsels.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

A large handful of rosemary and a helping of buffalo mozzarella are appealing additions to this breezy focaccia.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A mix of garlic, fresh breadcrumbs, oregano and parsley coats these oven-baked cutlets. It’s also served with a tasty bean and halloumi salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Balsamic vinegar and a herby drizzle play on the sweet flavours of this oven-roasted beetroot.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you can grab a deal on tomatoes at your local market, this herby galette will supply all those blissful summer feelings. It revels in the freshness of parsley, basil and thyme.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This elevated sausage roll, with parsley and thyme, is especially enjoyable with a side of flavourful chutney. It would make a delicious picnic centrepiece.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Eleanor Ozich suggests a mix of mint, parsley and basil for the herb oil that tops this garlicky and umami risotto. Serve with heapings of parmesan cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This venison salad is brightened with a drizzle of herb aioli, flavoured with a herb of your choosing. Try parsley, dill or coriander.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Spring onions, fennel and rosemary brighten this hearty risotto, which simmers away with big glugs of chicken stock and white wine.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This coriander and tamari pesto, which coats the surface of these smokey vegetables, is also great on crackers or with pasta. You can swap out the vegetables to suit the stock of the season.

Photo / Renee Comet, The Washington Post

Fresh rosemary and lavender sprigs are scattered through this hearty seafood dish. Serve with crusty bread to mop up the juices.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Streaky bacon, maple syrup and crispy sage blend to create sweet, salty and earthy flavours for this tasty breakfast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian salad revels in raw red onion and a drizzle of fresh lemon juice. Most important are the generous handfuls of mint and parsley.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fish dish is a delicious centrepiece for a dinner party, served with crispy sage and a bed of rich pea risotto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This deeply savoury, miso-laden chicken is brightened with handfuls of rosemary and chives.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is the perfect transitional dish for the winter and spring seasons — warm but celebrating fresh flavours.