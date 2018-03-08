Mediterranean Freekeh Salad

Freekeh is wheat, its young green grains cracked and toasted until deliciously nutty. It’s cooked in a similar way to rice but, of course, if you like it softer that’s fine too — just cook it for a little longer. I’ve added lemon juice and oil to the cooking pot, meaning no dressing is required as freekeh absorbs the delicious flavours of both. Add fresh vegetables of your choice to make this simple salad. I’ve gone for a slightly Mediterranean feel.