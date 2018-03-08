Mediterranean Freekeh Salad

Freekeh is wheat, its young green grains cracked and toasted until deliciously nutty. It’s cooked in a similar way to rice but, of course, if you like it softer that’s fine too — just cook it for a little longer. I’ve added lemon juice and oil to the cooking pot, meaning no dressing is required as freekeh absorbs the delicious flavours of both. Add fresh vegetables of your choice to make this simple salad. I’ve gone for a slightly Mediterranean feel.
¼ cup olive
½ cup lemon juice
1½ cups boiling water
Pinch salt
½ red onion, chopped finely
200g cherry tomatoes, quartered
½ telegraph cucumber, cut into 1cm pieces
1 cup chopped parsley
½ cup chopped mint
½ cup pomegranate seeds (optional)
Extra half lemon
Freshly ground pepper
- Combine freekeh, olive oil, lemon juice and boiling water in a pot. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove and cool. If you prefer it a little softer cook for 5 more minutes. Cool.
- Place the freekeh into a large bowl and add the salt, onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, mint and pomegranate seeds.
- Squeeze over a little extra lemon and freshly ground pepper.