The key to these is to not rush the slow cooking of the cheek for tender, delicious meat. An idea is to have beef cheeks for dinner and put in an extra one to make these the following day. They are great to make and freeze at the breadcrumb stage.
Makes 12
- Preheat an oven to 160C. Sear the beef cheek in a frying pan until browned. Place it in a casserole with the onion, garlic, herbs, wine and stock. Cover and place into the oven for 31/2 hours. Stir a couple of times during cooking. It is done when the meat just falls apart. Remove from the oven. Take the cheek from the liquid and shred into a bowl. Add 1/2 cup of the cooked onions and garlic to the meat, mashing it in for all those good flavours to combine. Discard the rest.
- Peel and boil the potatoes in a pot of salted water until soft. Drain and mash with 1 Tbsp butter. Add the shredded meat, combine well, check the seasoning again and cool.
- Take small handfuls of the mixture and roll into balls. Place on a plate and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Remove from the fridge. Dust the balls with flour, then dip into egg and roll in the breadcrumbs. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Half fill a pot with flavourless oil. Cook the balls a couple at a time, turning for even cooking. (This stage can be done ahead of time then reheat in the oven.)