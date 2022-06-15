Food & Drink

Mussel Bowls With Chorizo, Garlic & White Wine Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Mussels are always impressive. You can buy them fresh from the supermarket and they take little effort to prepare. In this recipe, I have fried some spicy chorizo with spring onion to add extra flavour. Don’t forget to use all the juice from the pan.

MUSSEL BOWLS WITH CHORIZO, GARLIC & WHITE WINE RECIPE

Serves 2

½ cup wine
2 cloves garlic
18 mussels, washed
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 chorizo, sliced
1 spring onion, chopped
½ cup Italian parsley
  1. Place the wine and garlic in a pot and bring to a simmer. Add the mussels, place the lid on and steam until they are all open. A good shake is advisable halfway for even cooking. Drain, reserving the juice.
  2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Cook the chorizo until crispy, then toss through the spring onion to soften. Add ¼ cup Italian parsley.
  3. Serve the mussels in bowls with chorizo sprinkled over, along with the oil from the pan and a little of the reserved juices. Garnish with extra parsley.
  4. Serve hot with some warm, crusty bread.

