This Sausage & Herb Plait Is Easier To Make Than It Looks

I have used my favourite pork and fennel sausages for this simple plait. Use whatever sausage you fancy. The result will be the same great flavour with crispy pastry.
SAUSAGE AND HERB PLAIT RECIPE
Serves 4-6
6 good-quality sausages ¼ cup chopped parsley 1 Tbsp chopped thyme 1 Tbsp oil 1 red onion, thinly sliced 1 tsp balsamic vinegar 1 tsp brown sugar 400g puff pastry 1 egg, whisked 1 tsp sesame seeds ½ tsp fennel seeds
- Into a large bowl squeeze out the inside of the sausages and discard the skin. Stir through the parsley and thyme.
- Heat the oil in a small frying pan. Add the onion, cooking slowly for 10 minutes, then add the balsamic and sugar, cooking for a further 10 minutes. Cool.
- Roll the pastry to 30cm x 30cm on a lightly floured board.
- Lay the sausage mixture in the middle of the pastry. Top with the onions. Using a small knife, cut 1cm pieces so when you fold them they plait together.
- When ready to cook, preheat an oven to 200C.
- Brush the plait with egg and sprinkle over the seeds. Bake for 30 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and golden.