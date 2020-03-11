This frittata is a fantastic way to use up any leftover roasted vegetables, and it’s an easy weeknight dinner (or lunch) to boot! Simply throw all the ingredients into a tart tin, and let the oven do all the work. It’s savoury, substantial and very comforting in this slightly cooler weather.
THREE CHEESE FRITTATA WITH POTATO & THYME RECIPE Serves 8
10 free range eggs 80g feta cheese, crumbled 80g mozzarella, grated 80g parmesan, grated 500g roasted potatoes or vegetables Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling 2 Tbsp fresh thyme Sea salt Pepper
- Preheat oven to 180C and line a square or circle tart tin with baking paper.
- In a large bowl, add the eggs and cheese with a good pinch of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Whisk until well combined.
- Slice your leftover roasted vegetables into thin rounds (about 1cm thick) and layer in the tin.
- Carefully pour over the egg mixture, drizzle generously with extra virgin olive oil, and scatter the thyme over the top.
- Bake 40-45 minutes or until cooked through,
- Remove from oven and cool for at least 15 minutes before carefully transferring to a plate, and then slicing into pieces.