Filled with fresh cheese (jben) and some fresh herbs, these triangular briouat pastries are a perfect combination of flavours, especially when lightly brushed with honey.
For an earthier version, use some dried zaatar (wild oregano, see below), thyme or oregano instead of coriander.
- Put the cheese, egg and coriander into a large bowl and mix together with a fork. Set aside.
- Unroll a few pastry sheets on a clean, flat work counter, then cut into strips, about 7.5cm wide and at least 23cm in length. Arrange a couple of the strips facing away from you; cover the remaining strips with cling film (plastic wrap) to keep from drying out.
- Place 1 tablespoon of the cheese filling on the end of each strip closest to you. Fold over to form a triangle, then turn again to form another triangle, and so on to the end. Brush with beaten egg yolk and tuck over the loose end. Repeat with the remaining pastry and cheese filling. Place the triangles on a plate without letting them touch.
- Heat at least 1cm of oil for frying in a large frying pan over a medium heat until the surface shimmers. Line a plate with paper towels. Working in batches, gently place the triangles in the oil and fry, turning once, until golden brown, about 1 minute per batch. Transfer with a slotted spoon to the paper towels to briefly drain.
- Divide the rolls among plates, brush with honey and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve hot.
Recipe extracted from ‘The North African Cook Book’ by Jeff Koehler (Phaidon, $80), out now.