Food & Drink

Cheesy, Herbaceous, Duck Fat Potato Sticks Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Did we mention these sticks also come with a tangy horseradish dip? Photo / Babiche Martens

These are a treat. Decadent is the only word to describe something so flavoursome and delicious. Eating them while they are hot and crisp is a must, although if there are any left they are great smashed on to toast.

DUCK FAT AND HERB CHEESY POTATO STICKS RECIPE

Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil

400g agria potatoes, peeled and diced

2 Tbsp chopped thyme

2 Tbsp fresh chopped oregano

1 egg yolk

1 cup grated parmesan

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup cornflour or flour, plus extra for rolling

1 cup duck fat, to fry
Horseradish dip

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tsp horseradish cream

1 Tbsp chopped herbs
  1. Warm the olive oil in a frying pan. Add the diced potato, cooking for 15 minutes until softened and able to be mashed. Remove from the heat and mash until smooth. Place the potato into a large bowl.
  2. Add the thyme, oregano, yolk, parmesan, salt and pepper to taste, mixing very well. Stir through the cornflour or flour. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and press into a 20 x 20cm square. Cut into chips approx. 1cm wide. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
  3. In a medium-sized frying pan, heat half the duck fat. Shallow fry one chip to check the temperature. If you have a thermometer, heat it to 170C. Drain on to paper towels. Continue to cook the chips in batches. Replace the oil, or add to it halfway through.
  4. For the dip, in a bowl combine the mayonnaise, horseradish and herbs, stirring well.
  5. Serve the sticks hot, alongside the dip.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5