These are a treat. Decadent is the only word to describe something so flavoursome and delicious. Eating them while they are hot and crisp is a must, although if there are any left they are great smashed on to toast.
DUCK FAT AND HERB CHEESY POTATO STICKS RECIPE Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 400g agria potatoes, peeled and diced 2 Tbsp chopped thyme 2 Tbsp fresh chopped oregano 1 egg yolk 1 cup grated parmesan Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup cornflour or flour, plus extra for rolling 1 cup duck fat, to fry
Horseradish dip ½ cup mayonnaise 2 tsp horseradish cream 1 Tbsp chopped herbs
- Warm the olive oil in a frying pan. Add the diced potato, cooking for 15 minutes until softened and able to be mashed. Remove from the heat and mash until smooth. Place the potato into a large bowl.
- Add the thyme, oregano, yolk, parmesan, salt and pepper to taste, mixing very well. Stir through the cornflour or flour. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and press into a 20 x 20cm square. Cut into chips approx. 1cm wide. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- In a medium-sized frying pan, heat half the duck fat. Shallow fry one chip to check the temperature. If you have a thermometer, heat it to 170C. Drain on to paper towels. Continue to cook the chips in batches. Replace the oil, or add to it halfway through.
- For the dip, in a bowl combine the mayonnaise, horseradish and herbs, stirring well.
- Serve the sticks hot, alongside the dip.