The cooking time for a chicken on the barbecue will vary depending on whether you have a lid. If you do not, cover it with tinfoil to speed up the process. Pierce with a small knife to make sure the chicken is cooked through.
- Firstly, toast the fennel seeds in a dry hot pan for 2 or 3 minutes until smelling aromatic. Remove and crush lightly. Place them into a medium-sized bowl.
- Into the bowl with the fennel seeds, add the thyme, olives, garlic, zest, juice, olive oil, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.
- Into a large dish, place the chicken. Pat it dry, season, and rub over ½ cup salsa mixture. Set aside for at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat a barbeque to medium heat. Cook the chicken for 25 minutes on each side or until cooked through and the juices run clear. For the last 10 minutes, add the lemon halves flesh side down, then turn after 5 minutes.
- Lightly mash the butter beans with a fork, season, and add the chopped thyme.
- Serve the chicken on top of the beans and let the juices seep.
- Spoon over the remaining salsa. Shred the meat into the beans and enjoy.