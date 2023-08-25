16 Recipes That Are Perfect For Those Just-Ripe Avocados

Avocado, though delicious as the star topping for crusty bread, is capable of so much more.

Its creamy texture and mild earthy taste present an opportunity for experimentation and bolder pairing with punchy flavours.

Some particularly imaginative dishes within this recipe collection pair the fruit with sumptuous seafood. Enjoy a wasabi-avocado blend beneath thin slices of trevally, citrus-marinated ceviche or crispy salmon tostadas.

There is one detail to be taken from the classic brunch meal — make sure each dish is punctuated with something satisfyingly crunchy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These crispy mini toasts are garnished with zesty avocado and hearty roast vegetables.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Flaky salmon, thin-cut vegetables and heapings of avocado — what's not to like in this fully loaded salad?

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cos lettuce provides a satisfying crunch to this fish burger, while avocado offers a creamy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Refried beans, generously seasoned avocado and smoky fish tostadas make a fun-filled mid-week dinner.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Hold on to that leftover bread — these tasty party bites blend avocado, lime zest and juice, garlic, onion and chilli.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

A perfectly poached egg and layers of green vegetables make up this light and breezy lunchtime meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This leafy, crunchy salad mixes punchy flavours for a satisfying dish.

Photo / Aaron McLean

Alby Hailes shares the recipe for this vegetarian noodle salad, served with a moreish sesame and miso dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This starter dish sees fresh snapper marinated with citrus and chilli, before being placed in an avocado boat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Enjoy the flavours of summer with this bright and citrusy salad. Best served with generous dollops of homemade aioli.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This eye-catching plate would make a pleasing starter for a dinner party, with a togarishi spice (including chilli flakes, toasted seaweed and sesame seeds) that you can make at home.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cheery and vibrant dip is a lovely accompaniment to a loaf of dark rye bread.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe sees raw tuna marinated in a blend of soy, ginger, sesame and mixed with a bowl of rice, avocado, edamame, carrots and salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cloves of roasted garlic add a rich and savoury flavour to a topping of avocado mash.

Photo / Supplied

Janneke Philippi’s oven-baked pastry is topped with a leafy salad and serious slices of avocado.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this plate of lightly marinating oysters for a special occasion and pair it with a tall glass of bubbles.