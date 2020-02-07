Champagne and oysters are the quintessential Valentine’s Day indulgence. Impress your other half with this tasty light marinade, and serve your oysters with creamy avocado. Toasted seaweed adds a contrasting texture and a little crunch.
MARINATED OYSTERS WITH AVOCADO & TOASTED SEAWEED RECIPE
Serves 2
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 Tbsp mirin
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 dozen pacific oysters, drained
1 avocado, stone removed
2 Tbsp lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
2 sheets seaweed
1 tsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp toasted pine nuts
Few dill leaves to garnish
- In a small bowl combine the soy, mirin, lemon juice and oysters. Place in the fridge while you make the avocado puree.
- Blitz together the avocado and lemon juice until completely smooth. Season to taste, remembering the oysters are a little salty. Spread mixture on a platter.
- Toast the seaweed sheets over a gas element for 5 seconds to crisp up, and cut into 12 pieces.
- Dot the oysters over the avocado, add a little lemon zest and sprinkle on the pine nuts. Add a few dill leaves to finish and one piece of crispy seaweed, broken up.
- To eat, scoop one oyster with some of the avocado goodness and wrap in a piece of seaweed. Enjoy.