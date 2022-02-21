You can buy togarishi ready prepared or make your own and play around with the amount of spice you can handle.
TOGARISHI-SPICED TREVALLY RECIPE
Serves 4
400g trevally
2 tsp togarashi spice
1 avocado
¼ tsp wasabi
2 tsp lime juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
Micro greens, to serve
Togarashi spice
¼ tsp chilli flakes
2 Tbsp finely chopped toasted seaweed
1 tsp toasted white sesame seeds
1 tsp toasted black sesame seeds
¼ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp lemon zest
- Combine all the togarashi spice ingredients.
- Roll the trevally in the spice. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Sear the trevally on both sides for 20 seconds, just to seal. Remove to a plate and cool completely.
- Mash the avocado and wasabi with the lime, salt and pepper to taste. Spread on to a large plate.
- Slice the trevally very thinly and layer on the avocado. Sprinkle with microgreens.