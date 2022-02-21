Food & Drink

Togarashi-Spiced Trevally With Avocado & Wasabi

By Angela Casley
A quick, light and refreshing starter. Photo / Babiche Martens

You can buy togarishi ready prepared or make your own and play around with the amount of spice you can handle.

TOGARISHI-SPICED TREVALLY RECIPE

Serves 4

400g trevally

2 tsp togarashi spice

1 avocado

¼ tsp wasabi

2 tsp lime juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Micro greens, to serve

Togarashi spice

¼ tsp chilli flakes

2 Tbsp finely chopped toasted seaweed

1 tsp toasted white sesame seeds

1 tsp toasted black sesame seeds

¼ tsp ground ginger

1 tsp lemon zest

  1. Combine all the togarashi spice ingredients.
  2. Roll the trevally in the spice. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Sear the trevally on both sides for 20 seconds, just to seal. Remove to a plate and cool completely.
  3. Mash the avocado and wasabi with the lime, salt and pepper to taste. Spread on to a large plate.
  4. Slice the trevally very thinly and layer on the avocado. Sprinkle with microgreens.

