Grilled Flounder With Burnt Sage Butter & Pea Risotto

By Angela Casley
The burnt butter sauce makes all the difference to this fish dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beautiful flounder doesn’t need a lot of cooking and its unique flavour needs no messing with. Carefully eat one side then flip for the big reveal — another side of succulent flesh. It should take only 10 seconds to get the sage leaves crisp if the oil is hot.

GRILLED FLOUNDER WITH BURNT SAGE BUTTER AND PEA RISOTTO RECIPE

Serves 4
Risotto

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cup Arborio rice

¼ cup white wine

3 cups chicken stock

2 cups peas, cooked then pureed

1 cup grated parmesan

Salt and pepper, to taste
4 medium-sized flounder
Sage butter

100g butter

½ cup sage leaves
  1. First, get the risotto underway. In a heavy-based pan warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the rice, stirring for 2 minutes, then the wine, cooking until evaporated. Pour in the stock, cooking until the liquid is absorbed. Add a little extra if needed. Stir through the pea puree and parmesan, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside while you cook the flounder.
  2. Preheat a grill to a medium heat. Place the flounder on to a greased baking tray, season with salt and pepper. Grill the flounder for 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
  3. Heat the butter and half the sage leaves in a frying pan until they begin to brown. Reserve to pour over the flounder.
  4. Fry the remaining sage leaves in a little oil until crisp.
  5. To serve, spoon some risotto onto a plate and serve with the flounder, a drizzle of butter and a few crisp sage leaves.

