Grilled Flounder With Burnt Sage Butter & Pea Risotto

Beautiful flounder doesn’t need a lot of cooking and its unique flavour needs no messing with. Carefully eat one side then flip for the big reveal — another side of succulent flesh. It should take only 10 seconds to get the sage leaves crisp if the oil is hot.
- First, get the risotto underway. In a heavy-based pan warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for a few minutes to soften. Add the rice, stirring for 2 minutes, then the wine, cooking until evaporated. Pour in the stock, cooking until the liquid is absorbed. Add a little extra if needed. Stir through the pea puree and parmesan, and season with salt and pepper. Set aside while you cook the flounder.
- Preheat a grill to a medium heat. Place the flounder on to a greased baking tray, season with salt and pepper. Grill the flounder for 4 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
- Heat the butter and half the sage leaves in a frying pan until they begin to brown. Reserve to pour over the flounder.
- Fry the remaining sage leaves in a little oil until crisp.
- To serve, spoon some risotto onto a plate and serve with the flounder, a drizzle of butter and a few crisp sage leaves.