Watercress & Lemon Soup Recipe

I love the distinctive fresh peppery flavour of watercress. This soup has just a few ingredients — including lemon, which adds a subtle surprise. It is delicious hot or chilled.
WATERCRESS AND LEMON SOUP
Serves 4
50g butter 1 leek, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 stick celery, sliced 1 medium-sized potato, chopped in cubes 4 cups chicken stock Zest of 1 lemon 100g watercress, plus few leaves to garnish Salt and pepper to taste
- In a large pot place the butter to melt. Add the leek, garlic, celery and potato, sweating for 5-10 minutes until completely soft but not brown.
- Add the chicken stock and lemon zest and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the watercress, cooking for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for a few minutes.
- Place the mixture into a blender in batches and mix until smooth. Return to a large pot, season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with crusty bread and garnish with watercress leaves.