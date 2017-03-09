Food & Drink

Watercress & Lemon Soup Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Enjoy the fresh flavours and creamy textures of this soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

I love the distinctive fresh peppery flavour of watercress. This soup has just a few ingredients — including lemon, which adds a subtle surprise. It is delicious hot or chilled.

WATERCRESS AND LEMON SOUP

Serves 4

50g butter

1 leek, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 stick celery, sliced

1 medium-sized potato, chopped in cubes

4 cups chicken stock

Zest of 1 lemon

100g watercress, plus few leaves to garnish

Salt and pepper to taste
  1. In a large pot place the butter to melt. Add the leek, garlic, celery and potato, sweating for 5-10 minutes until completely soft but not brown.
  2. Add the chicken stock and lemon zest and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Add the watercress, cooking for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for a few minutes.
  3. Place the mixture into a blender in batches and mix until smooth. Return to a large pot, season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve with crusty bread and garnish with watercress leaves.

