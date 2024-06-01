One-Pot Coconut Miso Chicken, Your New Favourite Mid-Week Recipe

This one-pot chicken is a fast, flavourful, brilliant dinner.

A one-pot dinner is a favourite mid-week or when you don’t feel like doing dishes. Instead of chicken, some chunks of salmon or other fish would suffice. For a vegetarian version, add pumpkin and a few extra greens.

COCONUT MISO CHICKEN RECIPE Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 red onion, sliced 1 red onion, sliced 3 cloves garlic, crushed 3 cloves garlic, crushed 400g chicken boneless thighs 400g chicken boneless thighs 1 tsp curry powder 1 tsp curry powder ½ cup miso paste ½ cup miso paste 400ml tin coconut cream 400ml tin coconut cream 100g green beans, topped and halved 100g green beans, topped and halved 1 cup baby green leaves 1 cup baby green leaves 1 cup coriander 1 cup coriander

To serve 3-4 cups cooked basmati rice 3-4 cups cooked basmati rice

Heat the oil in a large frying pan until hot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Push them aside and add the chicken thighs, browning well on both sides. Add the curry powder, miso paste and coconut cream, stirring until smooth and starting to bubble. Continue to cook for 8-10 minutes until the chicken is cooked. Halfway through, add the beans, cooking for 5 minutes. Stir in the green leaves to wilt, and the coriander. Serve hot, dividing the rice between four bowls and topping with the chicken.

