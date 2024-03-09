These dinner recipes are easy, delicious and satisfying.
When the rush of your working weeks picks up, it can become difficult to keep a hearty dinner in your routine. However, a really good evening meal is a crucial chance to refuel, wind down and prepare for a good rest.
Often, these components are handy to keep in your fridge or pantry throughout the week, to add to those more simple plates (recipes here include bonuses like homemade pesto, pickled red onions and miso broths).
Flaky fish is the ideal pair to a creamy bowl of pasta. Finely chopped dill and lemon zest are fresh additions to this recipe, lifting the super savoury dish.
This peanut sauce is deliciously salty, tinged with sesame, sweet chilli and plenty of garlic. Pan-fried tofu also provides a bit of crunch.
Plate up these special kebabs with a side of homemade flatbread or a tahini and feta hummus.
These tacos enjoy the last of summer flavours, with crispy courgette-based tacos and sweet corn. Serve with lime wedges and fresh coriander.
This roast chicken meal is all baked in one tray — starchy vegetables take on those caramelised juices, while fennel supplies strong aromatic flavours.
This fish pie recipe, from English chef Rick Stein, is cheesy, rich and topped with crispy pastry. It’s a real comfort for chilly evenings.
Early Brussels sprouts begin to appear in autumn and the vegetables in this sumptuous dish are cooked for maximum textural contrast — they’re crispy and silky against a very tender slab of steak.
This soba noodle serving finds its flavour in a smoky salmon and refreshing lime juice. Edamame beans also add a satisfying crunch.
This miso treat will become a staple in your weeknight repertoire. It’s flavourful and easily paired with plenty of proteins. It’s quite exceptional with this herby chicken.
This quiche is an ideal option if you’re looking to use leftover vegetables. Salty olives and capers can supply a real punch.
Shards of parmesan, browned mushrooms and velvety pasta — this hearty bowl provides real autumnal warming.
These crispy and sweet burger patties pair best with fresh buns. Make sure to serve them with plenty of sauce or chutney.
This rice bowl comes together in a breeze. The components are simple — oven-warmed vegetables and pan-fried chicken thighs. The spicy sauce is the real treat, with sliced jalapenos, coriander and lemon juice.
Looking for a cosy night? This creamy chicken pie demands your attention. It’s full of garlic, creamed corn and tender, herb-tinged chicken.
Shreds of salty bacon are a luscious accompaniment to bursting cherry tomatoes and grilled courgettes. This meal is ideal to bid summer a sweet farewell.
These vibrant falafel balls are full of protein and make for a filling vegetarian dinner (especially when served with a homemade dipping sauce).
This baked fish finds a simple elevation in the addition of red onions and charred lemon wedges.
A scattering of basil leaves and a blanket of cheese — this vegetable lasagna will make you feel oh-so snug.