These dinner recipes are easy, delicious and satisfying.

When the rush of your working weeks picks up, it can become difficult to keep a hearty dinner in your routine. However, a really good evening meal is a crucial chance to refuel, wind down and prepare for a good rest.

This collection sees simple dishes find indulgence in something extra. Think a sprinkling of cheese, the bite of a pickle or sprigs of fresh herbs.

Often, these components are handy to keep in your fridge or pantry throughout the week, to add to those more simple plates (recipes here include bonuses like homemade pesto, pickled red onions and miso broths).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Flaky fish is the ideal pair to a creamy bowl of pasta. Finely chopped dill and lemon zest are fresh additions to this recipe, lifting the super savoury dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This peanut sauce is deliciously salty, tinged with sesame, sweet chilli and plenty of garlic. Pan-fried tofu also provides a bit of crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Plate up these special kebabs with a side of homemade flatbread or a tahini and feta hummus.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These tacos enjoy the last of summer flavours, with crispy courgette-based tacos and sweet corn. Serve with lime wedges and fresh coriander.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This roast chicken meal is all baked in one tray — starchy vegetables take on those caramelised juices, while fennel supplies strong aromatic flavours.

Photo / Supplied

This fish pie recipe, from English chef Rick Stein, is cheesy, rich and topped with crispy pastry. It’s a real comfort for chilly evenings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Early Brussels sprouts begin to appear in autumn and the vegetables in this sumptuous dish are cooked for maximum textural contrast — they’re crispy and silky against a very tender slab of steak.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This soba noodle serving finds its flavour in a smoky salmon and refreshing lime juice. Edamame beans also add a satisfying crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This miso treat will become a staple in your weeknight repertoire. It’s flavourful and easily paired with plenty of proteins. It’s quite exceptional with this herby chicken.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This quiche is an ideal option if you’re looking to use leftover vegetables. Salty olives and capers can supply a real punch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Shards of parmesan, browned mushrooms and velvety pasta — this hearty bowl provides real autumnal warming.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These crispy and sweet burger patties pair best with fresh buns. Make sure to serve them with plenty of sauce or chutney.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This rice bowl comes together in a breeze. The components are simple — oven-warmed vegetables and pan-fried chicken thighs. The spicy sauce is the real treat, with sliced jalapenos, coriander and lemon juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Looking for a cosy night? This creamy chicken pie demands your attention. It’s full of garlic, creamed corn and tender, herb-tinged chicken.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Shreds of salty bacon are a luscious accompaniment to bursting cherry tomatoes and grilled courgettes. This meal is ideal to bid summer a sweet farewell.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These vibrant falafel balls are full of protein and make for a filling vegetarian dinner (especially when served with a homemade dipping sauce).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This baked fish finds a simple elevation in the addition of red onions and charred lemon wedges.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A scattering of basil leaves and a blanket of cheese — this vegetable lasagna will make you feel oh-so snug.