In a lunch rut? These easy recipes will make your break more satisfying.

Falafel with homemade salsa. Juicy pork bao buns. A towering Reuben sandwich. Is your stomach rumbling yet?

During a busy work day, a well-planned, exciting lunch serves as more than just sustenance. It can guarantee a moment of rest and an opportunity to get away from your usual station (perhaps even taking in some nourishing fresh air).

And a great midday meal doesn’t have to be super complicated. It can consist of leftovers, strategically stored to prioritise great textures and tastes — think separate containers for sauces and airtight reusable containers.

In this collection, there’s a mix of breezy and slightly more intensive recipes. However, they all promise uplifting flavours to propel you through the final hours of the working day.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These vegetarian falafels reheat well and are especially delicious when drizzled with a creamy sauce. You could also add a peppery salsa for a hint of freshness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make extra of this polenta for dinner and enjoy the deepened flavours of the leftovers for lunch the next day — a sprinkle of fresh herbs can also lighten the savoury notes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh basil. Fesh mozzarella. Crispy eggplant. What’s not to like in this breezy vegetarian salad?

Photo / Babiche Martens

Super-soft bao buns are quite the lunchtime treats. These particular pillowy munches are filled with luscious pork and fresh mango and cucumber salsa (you’ll be batting away the mitts of your co-workers).

Photo / Babiche Martens

A fresh poke bowl will be a rejuvenating lunchtime meal — creamy avocado and pops of edamame beans create more interest through textures.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You might also want to bring a bit of crusty bread for this flavourful Greek salad, to mop up the sweet tomato juices and the crumbles of garlicky feta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This rich and satisfying sandwich will power you through the afternoon. A soft Swiss cheese and a generous helping of sauerkraut are deeply necessary additions (as is a creamy sauce).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Long live the pasta salad. This summertime version is vegan and enjoys a superb sweetness from in-season tomatoes. Basil leaves provide a herby note.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can slice up the bell peppers and drizzle with extra dressing to make this vegetable-forward meal more lunchbox-appropriate.

Photo / Melanie Jenkins

Sam Low’s tofu offering makes for a moreish meal, filled with chilli, garlic, ginger and Sichuan peppercorn.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These dippable rice paper rolls are breezy bites that won’t fall apart all over your best work pants. Pair with a spicy sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You’ll be able to enjoy slices of this savoury tart for days and days. A tahini-tinged eggplant smash adds deep savoury flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A mix of sesame oil, ginger, sweet chilli and lemon relays plenty of flavour to these breezy fish parcels. A squeeze of fresh lemon will bring leftovers back to life.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Morsels of bacon produce delicious savoury notes in this crispy quiche. Serve with a side of spinach and a little drizzle of balsamic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pair this homemade hummus and lush lamb serving with a couple of pieces of toast to make a filling lunch meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sticky and delectable sauce is tossed with plenty of seasonal vegetables and chewy noodles to make a well-rounded and nourishing dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad makes eating your greens a total delight. A few croutons create a contrasting crunch among all those vibrant and fresh vegetables.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Flaky pastry? Check. Salty cheese? Check. Luscious chutney? Check.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This creamy and cheesy risotto is oh-so-comforting — it makes for a relaxing and filling meal, even on the hottest of summer days.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad lets seasonal flavours lead the way. Spoonfuls of ricotta supply a creamy texture.