Inspired by the dish Ma Po Tofu, this spicy and saucy version is one of my favourite ways to prepare tofu. The fermented chilli combined with the Chinese “trinity” of onion, garlic and ginger make it incredibly delicious to eat with bowls and bowls of plain white rice.
The recipe can be easily made vegan by removing the meat component and it’s still just as delicious. It is preferable to use soft tofu, but other kinds will work too.
The Lowdown
Pour boiling water over the tofu in a bowl to pre-cook. Fry the aromatics in oil until fragrant, and then the beef until cooked through. Strain the tofu and gently mix into the beef. Thicken with slurry and garnish. Approx. 30 minutes.
Serves 2-4 as a vege side with rice
- Place cubed tofu in a large, heatproof bowl and gently pour over a kettle of boiled water (approx 1.2 litres) to heat and remove the raw flavour from the tofu. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a large pan/wok add the oil, chilli bean paste, chilli flakes and fermented black bean and bring it up to a medium temperature, constantly moving the ingredients around to infuse the flavour into the oil (approx. 2 minutes).
- Increase the heat to high and add the beef mince, ginger and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, using a spatula to break up the mince, until the meat is cooked through.
- Drain the tofu in a colander in the sink (very carefully, as it’s very soft) and gently transfer into the pan/wok, or use a slotted spoon to gently drain and transfer. Add the stock/water, white pepper and sugar and bring to a gentle simmer for a few minutes, stirring very gently and being careful not to break up the tofu.
- Add the spring onion whites. Slowly stir in as much of the slurry as needed to reach your desired consistency — it should resemble a thick pouring gravy. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
- Serve in a large bowl with the spring onion greens and the Sichuan pepper powder sprinkled over the top.
Recipe extracted from Modern Chinese: 70+ easy, everyday recipes from the winner of MasterChef NZ by Sam Low. Recipe photography © Melanie Jenkins (Flash Studios). Published by Allen & Unwin NZ, $50, out now.