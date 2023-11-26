Inspired by the dish Ma Po Tofu, this spicy and saucy version is one of my favourite ways to prepare tofu. The fermented chilli combined with the Chinese “trinity” of onion, garlic and ginger make it incredibly delicious to eat with bowls and bowls of plain white rice.

The recipe can be easily made vegan by removing the meat component and it’s still just as delicious. It is preferable to use soft tofu, but other kinds will work too.

The Lowdown

Pour boiling water over the tofu in a bowl to pre-cook. Fry the aromatics in oil until fragrant, and then the beef until cooked through. Strain the tofu and gently mix into the beef. Thicken with slurry and garnish. Approx. 30 minutes.

SAM LOW'S SPICY SAUCY TOFU RECIPE Serves 2-4 as a vege side with rice

400–500g soft tofu, drained and cut into 2 cm cubes ⅓ cup oil ⅓ cup oil 1½ Tbsp fermented chilli bean paste (Sichuan style or Korean) 1½ Tbsp fermented chilli bean paste (Sichuan style or Korean) 1 tsp chilli flakes 1 tsp chilli flakes 2 Tbsp fermented black bean 2 Tbsp fermented black bean 200g minced beef (optional) 200g minced beef (optional) 20g fresh ginger, finely chopped 20g fresh ginger, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced 4 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup stock or water ½ cup stock or water ¼ tsp white pepper ¼ tsp white pepper 1 tsp sugar 1 tsp sugar 3 spring onions, greens and whites chopped separately 3 spring onions, greens and whites chopped separately 2 tsp cornflour mixed with 2 Tbsp water to make a thickening slurry 2 tsp cornflour mixed with 2 Tbsp water to make a thickening slurry Pinch of Sichuan peppercorn powder (optional) Pinch of Sichuan peppercorn powder (optional)

Place cubed tofu in a large, heatproof bowl and gently pour over a kettle of boiled water (approx 1.2 litres) to heat and remove the raw flavour from the tofu. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large pan/wok add the oil, chilli bean paste, chilli flakes and fermented black bean and bring it up to a medium temperature, constantly moving the ingredients around to infuse the flavour into the oil (approx. 2 minutes). Increase the heat to high and add the beef mince, ginger and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, using a spatula to break up the mince, until the meat is cooked through. Drain the tofu in a colander in the sink (very carefully, as it’s very soft) and gently transfer into the pan/wok, or use a slotted spoon to gently drain and transfer. Add the stock/water, white pepper and sugar and bring to a gentle simmer for a few minutes, stirring very gently and being careful not to break up the tofu. Add the spring onion whites. Slowly stir in as much of the slurry as needed to reach your desired consistency — it should resemble a thick pouring gravy. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve in a large bowl with the spring onion greens and the Sichuan pepper powder sprinkled over the top.