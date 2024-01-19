18 Sweetcorn Recipes That Taste Like Summer

Steamed, boiled, barbecued and pan-fried — this sweet summer vegetable is a versatile addition to plenty of seasonal recipes.

A corn cob might just be the sunniest vegetable of the summer months. It’s a vibrant yellow colour, it’s flavoured with sweet and earthy notes, and it’s naturally primed for outdoor eating.

So, it’s not surprising that the stock has become a staple of our savoury plates at this time of year. In this collection, kernels are tossed through salads, cooked into breezy fritters and served in nachos, tamales and cheesy muffins.

There are also a couple of options if you’re looking to keep things simple, with elevated offerings for corn on the cob. Nici Wickes adds a sprinkle of cheese and chilli flakes for a mild spice, while Angela Casley pairs her cobs with dukkah butter.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The sweet vegetable is gently charred in this vibrant fish dish, adding balance through smokiness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These summery fritters celebrate the best of seasonal vegetables. They're especially tasty when paired with a dollop of creme fraiche.

Photo / Babiche Martens

We’re not sure why she calls it “brave corn”, but Nici Wickes keeps it simple with this flavourful recipe, adding hints of cheese, chilli flakes and lime to the naturally sweet corn. On the side? Mayo for dipping.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This warming bowl will offer comfort on an unexpected rainy summer day. Eleanor Ozich shares the recipe for a hearty mix of corn, onions, stock and spinach.

Photo / Babiche Martens

In this super-quick dish, charred seasonal produce is paired with a pillowy flatbread. A tahini-lemon dressing also provides a creamy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pan-frying corn kernels can create a crispier texture. This recipe also introduces more complex flavours with chilli, paprika and fresh coriander.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Shredded cheese, softened lamb and morsels of avocado — this delicious serving of nachos is best shared.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sticky glaze coats these chicken drumsticks served atop a mix of chickpeas and fresh vegetables.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Hot and crusty bread is the best vehicle for this chunky and cheesy dip. Serve with a green salad or as a tantalising appetiser.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Marinated artichokes, mouthfuls of smoky fish and peak-season vegetables will make this salad a dish to remember — bookmark the recipe for summer dinner parties and potlucks.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

If you’re looking for a bite that works on the go, these savoury muffins will certainly delight. Eleanor Ozich uses a base of almonds and brown rice flour to create a deeper flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This picture-perfect salad has layers of wonderful texture, from crispy, oven-baked chickpeas to pops of pan-fried sweetcorn. Serve with a bright honey-mustard dressing.

Photo / Charlie Smith

The French Cafe’s famous sweetcorn fritters are a lovely serving for introducing a dinner party. If you’re after a hint of luxury, Simon Wright suggests adding pieces of crayfish. So luxe!

Photo / Lillian

Lilian chef Otis Schapiro shared the recipe for these corn tamales in 2020, and they remain a delicious and impressive dish for cooking up at home.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A lime and chipotle seasoned sauce is the perfect accompaniment to these charred corn ribs. A garnish of coriander can supply much-needed fresh notes too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This creamy and luscious potato salad is a must-have for al fresco dining. Think new potatoes, Italian parsley and honey dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These barbecued corn cobs are a particularly gorgeous addition to a dining table — leaving the husk on creates a real sense of drama.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad is a breezy lunch option, which still enjoys the best produce of the season. A squeeze of lime adds a welcome citrusy flavour.