Corn & Courgette Fritters Recipe

Nothing beats a good fritter. The courgette plants were looking a little sad until that stormy weather arrived a week ago and dumped enough water to perk their leaves up. Now they are growing furiously and providing beautiful courgettes perfect for delicious fritters when combined with crunchy fresh corn and a generous handful of coriander.
- Place the grated courgette into a fine sieve. Sprinkle over the salt and massage through. Allow to sit for 20 minutes then squeeze out any liquid.
- Slice the corn from the cobs and place into a large bowl. Add the courgettes, garlic, parmesan, paprika, coriander, parsley, eggs, flour and pepper. Combine well.
- Heat a generous dollop of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Place large tablespoons of mixture into the pan and cook for 4 minutes each side. Place on a baking tray and into the oven to keep warm while you cook the remainder.
- Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.