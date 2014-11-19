Petite Kitchen’s Delicious Savoury Muffins

These deliciously cheesy savoury muffins are packed full of flavour and wholesome ingredients. I have used a base of ground almonds and brown rice flour in this recipe, which gives them a gorgeously moist yet light and nutty texture. They are fantastic for breakfast on the go, a weekend picnic snack, or for filling kids’ lunch boxes.
- Heat the oven to 160C, and grease or line 12 muffin tins with paper cases.
- Add the coconut cream, olive oil, eggs, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, almond flour and rice flour to a food processor. Process, until smooth.
- Fold in the remaining ingredients, and add a pinch of sea salt and pepper.
- Spoon the batter in to the muffin tins.
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until cooked through.