BARBECUED KINGFISH WITH CORN, BLACK BEAN AND AVOCADO SALAD Serves 4
600g kingfish fillets 1 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper to taste 2 corn cobs 2 cups cooked black-eye beans ½ cup chopped coriander and parsley 1 avocado, cubed 1 red chilli, finely chopped Juice of 1 lemon Olive oil for drizzling
- Set barbecue to a medium heat.
- Slice fish into medallions 1cm thick. Rub with oil and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Grill corn on barbecue for 10 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked and golden. Slice corn off cobs when cool enough to handle.
- In a bowl, combine corn, beans, herbs, avocado, chilli and lemon juice.
- Turn up heat on barbecue. Grill fish for 2 or 3 minutes each side until just cooked.
- Serve salad on a platter. Top with the warm fish. Drizzle with olive oil and add a little extra salt and pepper if needed.