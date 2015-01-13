Food & Drink

Barbecued Kingfish With Corn, Black Bean & Avocado Salad

By Angela Casley
Viva
Barbecued kingfish with corn, black bean and avocado salad. Photo / Babiche Martens
Serves 4
600g kingfish fillets

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 corn cobs

2 cups cooked black-eye beans

½ cup chopped coriander and parsley

1 avocado, cubed

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

Olive oil for drizzling
  1. Set barbecue to a medium heat.
  2. Slice fish into medallions 1cm thick. Rub with oil and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  3. Grill corn on barbecue for 10 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked and golden. Slice corn off cobs when cool enough to handle.
  4. In a bowl, combine corn, beans, herbs, avocado, chilli and lemon juice.
  5. Turn up heat on barbecue. Grill fish for 2 or 3 minutes each side until just cooked.
  6. Serve salad on a platter. Top with the warm fish. Drizzle with olive oil and add a little extra salt and pepper if needed.

