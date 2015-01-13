Right now sweetcorn is living up to its name — it really is the taste of summer. Bought from a roadside stall or fresh at the supermarket, it’s cheap and delicious. Munch on it pure and unadorned or try this delicious Mexican option shared by Nici Wickes.
"You have to taste it to believe how delicious this combo of flavours really is," Nici says. "Chargrilled corn, smothered in mayo, showered in sharp cheese and dusted with chilli. It's an outrageously good way to spice up fresh corn."
- Cook the corn cobs by either boiling then finishing on a chargrill, or chargrilling from scratch, turning until cooked through.
- While hot, roll each cob first in mayonnaise, then sprinkle with grated parmesan and finally chilli flakes or chilli oil.
- Serve with extra mayo, chilli and cheese on the table so that guests can adjust to their liking.
Recipe taken from Nici Wickes’ Cook Eat Enjoy ($45, Harper Collins). Signed copies from niciwickes.com.