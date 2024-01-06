Stonefruit season is a special time of year, even if there’s a squeeze on our favourite varieties. These recipes will help you make the most of your plums if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on some.

Plums, with their floral perfume and juicy texture, are a versatile and vibrant summer fruit. The rich taste of the fruit means they’re an easy outdoor snack, but it also creates a new depth of flavour in both savoury and sweet meals.

The fruit blends into a flavoursome and slightly spicy sauce to pour over lamb cutlets or a roasted vegetable salad. It’s easily transformed into a glassy, cheeseboard-ready jelly. And it becomes the star of plenty of desserts — think an Italian plum cake, a nutty galette or a cakey pudding.

Some of these recipes also lean into simplicity. The fruit is pan-fried in a lightly spiced glaze, tossed through a pared-back salad or oven-poached in a lake of apple juice. Whether you’re seeking grandeur or don’t want any fuss, the fruit delivers.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This rich sauce will be a ramekin welcomed at the dinner table. It features a complex blend of garlic, cinnamon, ginger and star anise.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A glug of white vinegar and a pinch of cayenne pepper add a moreish savoury flavour to this homemade jar of chutney. Serve in your favourite sandwich or atop a cheeseboard.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This sweet jelly, with an appealing ruby-red colour, pairs well with cheeses and spread. You can opt for stronger and funkier flavours, like blue cheese or raclette, as the sweetness provides a pleasant balance.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This impressive but breezy starter should be a staple of your summer evening. The plums are pan-fried with balsamic vinegar, red onion and garlic, enhancing their sweet flavour with a little more complexity.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Is there a prettier salad to serve this summer? We’re not convinced. You’ll want to pull plenty of herbs for this protein-filled salad — think dill and flat-leaf parsley.

Two sweet summer fruits come together in this light starter or semi-savoury dessert — blackberries provide a rich and deep flavour, while the plums supply floral notes. Tangy goats cheese complements both.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A deep red wine sauce creates contrast for these pillowy puffs, which are bursting with cinnamon and vanilla notes. Finish with a sprinkle of icing sugar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This citrus cake has a satisfying crumble and encases a couple of punchy plums. Soft whipped cream or Greek yoghurt supplies more textures to enjoy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mint, plums and melty icecream — summer favourites join forces in this striking tarte tatin. Serve with crisp white wine and a brightening lemon wedge.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This homemade icecream recipe will allow you to enjoy plums deep into the wintertime. The homemade wafers are not too fussy and create a more flavourful bite.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A few sprigs of rosemary make this plum cake even more stunning. This cake is best enjoyed hot with a dollop of cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A subtle note of coconut provides a point of difference for this gooey dessert. The filling features a mix of berries and plums for a broader taste of summer.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These simple oven-poached plums will sit comfortably alongside more showstopping desserts. Bay leaves and cinnamon sticks provide a touch of warmth in the sweet apple juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This tart also features ground almonds and white chocolate chips. You could also swap the fruit for other seasonal goodies, such as peaches, berries, or later in the year, feijoas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This slice will find itself in kind company when paired with your coffee and tea. A topping of runny honey provides shine and extra sweetness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s galette season! You might also try a tomato or Doris plum version of this breezy pastry treat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Syrupy plums are an unexpected but welcome addition to this much beloved coffee-filled dessert. Finish your serving with a fine grating of milk chocolate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This pudding, best baked in a cast-iron dish, offers myriad textures — think soft crumble, cookie-ish crust and a gooey centre.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You’ll be dipping into this summery jam throughout the year. This recipe is a wonderful way to use up excess fruit and makes a great gift for your loved ones.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Caramelised apple flavours are a great complement to richer notes from the plums. A little icing sugar also makes this serving pop.