The key to this recipe is not to rush the process and to allow the liquid to drip through a muslin cloth. Simmer the jelly until the consistency is at setting point, then boil for an extra few minutes if need be — the perfect jelly is bright and clear. Serve with cheese on a platter or cut into little cubes and place on top of crostini with some rare sliced lamb and salad leaves.
PLUM JELLY RECIPE
- Place the fruit into a large pot. Just cover with water. Cook the fruit gently for 30-45 minutes until completely soft.
- Strain the fruit through a muslin bag or cloth. I do this by tying it to the base of a chair, hanging it over a bowl and leaving it overnight or for at least 6 hours. Don’t be tempted to squeeze.
- If you get 3 cups of liquid, place it into a pot and bring to a simmer with 3 cups sugar. Boil for approximately 45 minutes until the jelly sets when tested. Do this by placing a little jelly on a saucer and if ready, it will set in a couple of minutes. If not, continue to boil then try again.
- Line a 10 x 20cm loaf tin with baking paper. Pour the jelly into the base to set. Or store in jars.