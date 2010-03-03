White Peach & Sage Jelly Recipe

WHITE PEACH AND SAGE JELLY RECIPE
1kg white peaches, stones removed 1 cup fresh sage leaves 1 lemon zested 2 Tbsp lemon juice Water 1 bag white sugar, use 1 cup sugar per cup of peach juice
- Chop the peaches and place in a large pot or preserving pan with the sage leaves, lemon zest and juice.
- Pour in enough water to just cover and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes.
- Pour into a jelly bag or muslin and allow the mixture to be suspended without touching anything, to drip for at least an hour.
- Discard the contents of the bag then measure the juice. For every cup of juice add a cup of sugar.
- Boil rapidly for 10-15 minutes or until setting point is reached. Spoon a little on a chilled plate, it is ready if it wrinkles when pushed with a fingertip.
- Skim any scum off the top before pouring into warm sterilised jars and sealing well. This jelly will keep for 12 months unopened, six months opened and refrigerated.