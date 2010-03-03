Food & Drink

White Peach & Sage Jelly Recipe

By Amanda Laird
Viva
White peach and sage jelly. Picture / Babiche Martens.
WHITE PEACH AND SAGE JELLY RECIPE

1kg white peaches, stones removed

1 cup fresh sage leaves

1 lemon zested

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Water

1 bag white sugar, use 1 cup sugar per cup of peach juice
  1. Chop the peaches and place in a large pot or preserving pan with the sage leaves, lemon zest and juice.
  2. Pour in enough water to just cover and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes.
  3. Pour into a jelly bag or muslin and allow the mixture to be suspended without touching anything, to drip for at least an hour.
  4. Discard the contents of the bag then measure the juice. For every cup of juice add a cup of sugar.
  5. Boil rapidly for 10-15 minutes or until setting point is reached. Spoon a little on a chilled plate, it is ready if it wrinkles when pushed with a fingertip.
  6. Skim any scum off the top before pouring into warm sterilised jars and sealing well. This jelly will keep for 12 months unopened, six months opened and refrigerated.

