Soft, Pillowy Beignets Recipe With A Red Wine Plum Puree

By Angela Casley
This is a great way to use plums that have been lurking around a little too long. Double the recipe and store the plum puree in a jar for other uses. It is delicious drizzled over ice cream or folded through a cheesecake.

BEIGNETS WITH RED WINE PLUM PUREE RECIPE

Serves 6
Plum puree

6 ripe plums, quartered, stones removed

¼ cup caster sugar

1 cup red wine

1 Tbsp thyme leaves
Beignets

2 eggs

200g ricotta

¼ cup sugar

½ cup self-rising flour

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla essence

Oil, for frying
To dust

¼ cup caster sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

Icing or caster sugar, to dust
  1. Firstly get the puree under way. In a medium-sized pot, slowly bring the plums, sugar, wine and thyme leaves to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes or until completely softened. Cool, then puree until smooth.
  2. For the beignets, whisk the eggs with a fork. Add the ricotta, sugar, flour, cinnamon and vanilla, stirring until smooth.
  3. Use a deep fat fryer or a pot filled to 5cm with flavourless oil. Bring the temperature up to 170C. Place heaped teaspoons of the mixture into the oil, cooking a few at a time. Remove and dust in sugar and cinnamon. Cook the remaining beignets.
  4. Serve fresh with plum dipping sauce on the side, or drizzle a generous amount over the beignets.

