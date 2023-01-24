This is a great way to use plums that have been lurking around a little too long. Double the recipe and store the plum puree in a jar for other uses. It is delicious drizzled over ice cream or folded through a cheesecake.
BEIGNETS WITH RED WINE PLUM PUREE RECIPE Serves 6
Plum puree 6 ripe plums, quartered, stones removed ¼ cup caster sugar 1 cup red wine 1 Tbsp thyme leaves
Beignets 2 eggs 200g ricotta ¼ cup sugar ½ cup self-rising flour ¼ tsp cinnamon 1 tsp vanilla essence Oil, for frying
To dust ¼ cup caster sugar ¼ tsp cinnamon Icing or caster sugar, to dust
- Firstly get the puree under way. In a medium-sized pot, slowly bring the plums, sugar, wine and thyme leaves to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes or until completely softened. Cool, then puree until smooth.
- For the beignets, whisk the eggs with a fork. Add the ricotta, sugar, flour, cinnamon and vanilla, stirring until smooth.
- Use a deep fat fryer or a pot filled to 5cm with flavourless oil. Bring the temperature up to 170C. Place heaped teaspoons of the mixture into the oil, cooking a few at a time. Remove and dust in sugar and cinnamon. Cook the remaining beignets.
- Serve fresh with plum dipping sauce on the side, or drizzle a generous amount over the beignets.