Make the pastry case ahead of time so on the day you can simply fill the tart with the mixture and bake. Passionfruit can be found in tins in the fruit aisle at the supermarket if need be.
- Preheat an oven to 170C.
- For the pastry, in a kitchen processor place the flour, sugar, and butter, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and cold water, mixing to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench to fit a 22cm-diameter tart tin. Line the tin and refrigerate for 20 minutes before baking blind. Bake for 20 minutes or until the crust is cooked.
- Turn the oven down to 150C.
- For the filling, in a bowl whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, sugar, pulp, zest, and cream until well combined. Pour into the cooked pastry and bake for 30-35 minutes or until just set in the middle. Remove and cool completely.
- To serve, remove from the tin and cover with extra passionfruit pulp. Add a good dollop of lightly whipped cream or mascarpone.