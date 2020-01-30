When you have an abundance of plums, make chutney! There’s nothing like having a stash in the pantry you can use year round on sandwiches or as an addition to cheese platters.
PLUM CHUTNEY
Makes 500mls
15 plums, stones removed 3 granny smith apples, peeled and cored 2 tsp mixed spice 1 tsp salt 1 ½ cups brown sugar 1 cup white vinegar 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
- Into a large pot, place the roughly chopped plums and apples. Add the mixed spice, salt, sugar, vinegar and cayenne pepper, bringing to a simmer.
- Cook for 2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent it sticking on the bottom until your chutney is thick and delicious.
- Spoon into sterilised jars for storage.