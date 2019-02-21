Green Tomato Chutney

I have made this chutney recipe with green tomatoes. If you can’t get them, don’t let that stop you. You can use red and just add half the amount of sugar. Test for flavour and then add a little extra if needed. It goes perfectly with a simple pork sausage roll, made with grated carrot, onion, pork mince and mixed herbs rolled into puff pastry. A sublime combination. Although this chutney goes well with just about anything.