By Angela Casley
Serve this fruit-filled cake with creme fraiche. Photo / Babiche Martens

Great for afternoon tea or dessert, this cake is a winner. Tinned apples can be used here, but try to get fresh plums for the recipe. This not only looks beautiful, but it tastes sublime with a little tartness from the plums. This cake freezes well.

PLUM & APPLE CAKE

Serves 8

125g butter, softened

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

80g ground almonds

100g self-raising flour

2 apples, peeled, cored and sliced

4 plums, stones removed sliced
Topping

20g butter, melted

½ tsp cinnamon

1/3 cup demerara sugar

Creme fraiche, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 23cm tin with baking paper.

2. Beat together the butter and sugar until light and creamy. On low, add in the eggs, one at a time.

3. Stir through the almonds, flour, 1 apple and 2 plums. Pour the batter into the tin. Place the remaining fruit on the top.

4. For the topping, in a small bowl combine the butter, cinnamon and sugar, then drizzle over the cake. Bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin before removing.

5. Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.

