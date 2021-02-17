Great for afternoon tea or dessert, this cake is a winner. Tinned apples can be used here, but try to get fresh plums for the recipe. This not only looks beautiful, but it tastes sublime with a little tartness from the plums. This cake freezes well.
Serves 8
1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 23cm tin with baking paper.
2. Beat together the butter and sugar until light and creamy. On low, add in the eggs, one at a time.
3. Stir through the almonds, flour, 1 apple and 2 plums. Pour the batter into the tin. Place the remaining fruit on the top.
4. For the topping, in a small bowl combine the butter, cinnamon and sugar, then drizzle over the cake. Bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin before removing.
5. Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.