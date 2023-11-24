This summer berry is one we wait all year for. Make the most of the season with a myriad of strawberry-filled recipes.

Is there a symbol of summer more ubiquitous than the strawberry?

Whether you’re heading to a field, basket in hand, to pick them yourself, or cracking open a punnet to share at home, this fruit almost always feels like a special treat — perhaps because we spend so much time during the year without them.

This collection sees every subtle note of the summer berry explored, from its slight tart taste to the mouthwatering sweetness found at peak ripeness. To take full advantage of the summer season, you’ll want to work your way through a series of recipes and savour all that the berry has to offer.

But where to start? You could keep it simple, with an earthy, basil-tossed salad; a spread of sweet and sticky jam; or a stack of pancakes. Or, turn to a more extravagant dessert, such as a towering and wobbly jelly ring or a fluffy sponge cake.

This recipe allows the summer berry to shine, with a couple of additions to enhance its sweet, floral flavour.

Need to use some leftover croissants? A quick oven-bake sees them meld with a vanilla cream and a smattering of jammy strawberries.

Skip fussy pie crust and turn to this breezy recipe for a dessert centrepiece. A mix of apples (preferably green) adds a tart note.

Keep the taste of summer for longer with this sticky and sweet jam (pick your favourite plums and add a hint of vanilla).

This homemade gelato is a luscious and rewarding weekend project — waffle cones are a must-have to make these feel extra special.

These fruity cups benefit from a sprinkle of earthy herbs (mint is an especially welcome addition).

Lift a hearty buckwheat porridge with a medley of fresh fruit — strawberries pair well with passionfruit.

A vanilla-flavoured custard makes a rich base to a layer of fresh berries in this stunning tart.

Flecks of pink make this creamy dessert both pretty and delicious.

These boozy, vintage-inspired desserts will be a welcome nightcap for a festive celebration. Serve in your most opulent glasses.

This lush and decadent dessert benefits from a stark visual contrast — bright red berries and pomegranate seeds against deep dark chocolate.

A splash of brandy and a dollop of mascarpone makes this fresh dessert feel very lavish.

This simple citrus cake is topped with a tart glaze and super-sweet fresh fruit. It’s a lovely pair with Earl Grey tea or your favourite coffee order.

A dusting of cocoa and a splash of coffee make this invigorating dessert a great prelude to a night of dancing.

This zesty granita is best enjoyed on a balmy day in the sun. Garnish with a few sprigs of mint.

A tangy icing provides moreish contrast for these sweet mini cakes (and thin-cut strawberries are a bright and cheery topping).

Go foraging for eye-catching, edible flowers to decorate this vegan cake (as well as herby and earthy basil).

If you’re looking for a series of wow’s from dinner party guests, this is the dessert you should choose. It’s ideal for warmer weather too (you’ll just have to eat quickly!).

A topping of sugar floss makes these desserts feel whimsical. Add a few more berries if you want a bigger hit of freshness.

A scattering of pistachios and a heavy helping of strawberries give this cake a subtle festive feel.

This towering dessert is best served on a dish that emphasises its impressive height. A few crumbles of freeze-dried strawberries can add another textural element.

This light and crumbly sponge cake pairs well with fluffy cream and zingy jam, and lots of berries.

Place these three layers into clear glasses for a simple and pretty dessert.

These pikelets are perfect for stacking and sandwiching a sweet and floral coconut yoghurt.

This pillowy layer cake is a fluffy bed for a big collection of summer fruit — think strawberries and cherries.

These soft and delicate desserts are lovely mini cakes to pair with a tart drink.

Stir through a couple of mint leaves through this sweet and syrupy pudding.

This coffee-filled dessert is made a little more lush, with segmented strawberries and a glug of vibrant limoncello.