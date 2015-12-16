Victoria Sponge Recipe With Berries

A Victoria sponge was the first thing I learned to bake when I was young. It became a short-lived ritual every Sunday afternoon, when I would make one and then serve it up to the family with whipped cream and Mum’s home-made jam. I can still see the pleasure on Dad’s face biting into this treat. Having recently made a batch of strawberry and lime jam, and feeling a little nostalgic, I couldn’t help whipping up a sponge to take to a barbecue. Transport this carefully, or take the filling and finish the cake on arrival. You can also use fresh strawberries, instead of jam.
Serves 8
- Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 23cm cake tin with baking paper.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time until all combined. Sift in the flour and baking powder, then fold through the milk.
- Pour the mixture into your tin, smooth the surface and place into the oven for 35 minutes or until the middle is soft and spongy to the touch. Remove and cool.
- Split the cake horizontally. Place the bottom half on a serving plate. Spread over the jam and top with cream. Place on the top. Allow to sit for at least 30 minutes.
- Before serving, place the berries on top and sift over some icing sugar.