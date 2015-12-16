Victoria Sponge Recipe With Berries

A Victoria sponge was the first thing I learned to bake when I was young. It became a short-lived ritual every Sunday afternoon, when I would make one and then serve it up to the family with whipped cream and Mum’s home-made jam. I can still see the pleasure on Dad’s face biting into this treat. Having recently made a batch of strawberry and lime jam, and feeling a little nostalgic, I couldn’t help whipping up a sponge to take to a barbecue. Transport this carefully, or take the filling and finish the cake on arrival. You can also use fresh strawberries, instead of jam.