Spicy Strawberry & Cucumber Margarita Granita Recipe

By Angela Casley
Garnish your cool, boozy dessert with mint leaves. Photo / Babiche Martens

A fresh and fun option; feel free to be a little heavy-handed with the tequila in this granita, after all, Christmas only comes around once a year. You will want to keep this recipe on hand throughout summer, as it’s the perfect way to cool down on a balmy evening.

SPICY STRAWBERRY AND CUCUMBER MARGARITA GRANITA

Serves 8

3 cups hulled strawberries

½ telegraph cucumber, peeled and diced

2 Tbsp chopped jalapenos

¼ cup sugar

½ cup lime juice

1/3 cup tequila

¼ cup Cointreau

Mint leaves to garnish
  1. Place the strawberries, cucumber, jalapenos, sugar, lime juice, tequila and Cointreau into a blender, mixing until smooth.
  2. Pour into a container, cover and place into the freezer and leave for 4 hours.
  3. Using a fork, scrape the mixture into a granita. Keep frozen until ready to serve.
  4. Garnish with mint leaves.

