A fresh and fun option; feel free to be a little heavy-handed with the tequila in this granita, after all, Christmas only comes around once a year. You will want to keep this recipe on hand throughout summer, as it’s the perfect way to cool down on a balmy evening.
SPICY STRAWBERRY AND CUCUMBER MARGARITA GRANITA
Serves 8
3 cups hulled strawberries ½ telegraph cucumber, peeled and diced 2 Tbsp chopped jalapenos ¼ cup sugar ½ cup lime juice 1/3 cup tequila ¼ cup Cointreau Mint leaves to garnish
- Place the strawberries, cucumber, jalapenos, sugar, lime juice, tequila and Cointreau into a blender, mixing until smooth.
- Pour into a container, cover and place into the freezer and leave for 4 hours.
- Using a fork, scrape the mixture into a granita. Keep frozen until ready to serve.
- Garnish with mint leaves.