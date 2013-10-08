STRAWBERRY TART
Serves 8
200g sweet short crust pastry
Custard 5 egg yolks ¾ cup caster sugar 1 tsp vanilla 3 Tbsp cornflour 1½ cup milk, hot 1 Tbsp butter
To serve 1 punnet strawberries 2 Tbsp strawberry jam Cream
- Heat an oven to 180C.
- Line a 22cm tart tin with pastry and bake blind for 15 minutes, or until cooked but not browned.
- In a bowl beat the egg yolks, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the cornflour and mix through.
- In a pot, heat the milk until it reaches boiling point, then slowly add to the egg mixture beating until all combined. Place it back into a clean pot.
- Heat the custard, stirring continuously until it reaches boiling point and starts to thicken, about 5-7 minutes. You may think it is starting to curdle, but just stir vigorously.
- Remove from the heat, stir through the butter and strain into a bowl to cool. Place a piece of plastic wrap over it to stop a skin forming. When cold, spoon the custard into your pastry case.
- Arrange strawberries on top. Melt jam and brush the top of the tart. Refrigerate until ready to eat, then serve with cream.