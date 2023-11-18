18 Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes, From Flourless Chocolate Cake To Peanut Butter Cookies

These great gluten-free dessert recipes will suit those who go flourless.

Catering to all throughout the party season comes with careful consideration.

What dietary requirements might need attention? How can you ensure everyone can dine on your delicious dishes? And, if unfamiliar with the preferences, where should you begin?

This collection of gluten-free desserts relays a series of recipes to suit one subset of those dinner guests. They deliver reliable decadence to suit a broad range of menus and tastes — think gooey textures, deep chocolate flavours and fruity flourishes.

There are a couple of sweet platings designed to be a showstopping centrepiece, such as an orange cake with a shiny glaze, a towering mango and white chocolate cheesecake and a vibrant vegan strawberry collage. For more casual affairs, you might opt for peanut butter chocolate chip cookies, apple muffins or passionfruit loaf.

Make sure to double-check all of your ingredients when cooking for a friend who goes without gluten.

Caramel lovers will delight in this sweet pudding. It’s served with a luscious honey sauce and also pairs well with vanilla icecream.

Opt for bigger chunks of chocolate, ideally chopped from a full-size bar — you’ll find big pockets of melty chocolate are super-comforting.

This pistachio-topped almond cake is best served with a dollop of yoghurt and fresh summer berries.

Fresh orange segments and a drizzly chocolate sauce keep this flourless hazelnut cake moist.

Shreds of apple, mashed banana and a sprinkle of spice mean these breezy muffins are fruity and flavourful.

A hint of sour passionfruit and a burst of citrus add a moreish dimension of flavour to this vibrant loaf.

The messier, the better, with this party-ready dessert. Serve with a semi-sweet icecream.

Skip the dairy with this plant-based strawberry cake and top with a selection of edible foraged flowers.

Sliced almonds, halved figs and hints of pinkish raspberries make this loaf a pretty post-dinner serving.

Peanut butter is a delicious substitution for flour in this crispy cookie recipe from Nici Wickes. It supplies a deep savoury flavour and makes the recipe easy to follow.

A sweet and sticky glaze makes this gluten-free cake quite the showstopper. Try to mix up the size of the orange slices for visual appeal.

This fudgy chocolate cake is a decadent treat, with the black beans drawing out a deeper chocolate flavour (yes, really).

This cake is a compelling argument for keeping things simple, with understated plating and a stunning colour.

Toasted coconut and freeze-dried raspberries make this choccie cake feel festive. For a little bit of kitsch, serve with tinsel.

This sweet centrepiece is summery and stunning. Don’t be afraid to play with the presentation — mint works well to create contrast.

Crumbly, moist and covered in cocoa — this chocolate cake is a deeply delicious option for chocolate lovers.

A hit of citrus and gooey dates create lovely, distinct flavours in this airy cake.

The texture of the lush and creamy cake will remind you of decadent truffles. Soaked cashews add a pleasant nutty note. Use ground nuts instead of rolled oats for the base.