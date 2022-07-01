Food & Drink

Nici Wickes’ Chocolate & Peanut Cookies

Photo / Todd Eyre

These are ridiculously good and they just happen to be gluten free!

NICI WICKES’ CHOCOLATE PEANUT COOKIES RECIPE

Makes 12-15

1 cup sugar

1 cup peanut butter

1 large egg

50g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
  2. With an electric beater or a food processor, mix sugar, peanut butter and egg until combined. Add the chopped chocolate and vanilla and mix briefly.
  3. Roll dough into balls about the size of a walnut or golf ball, depending on how big you like your cookies. Flatten with your palm.
  4. Bake for 14-16 minutes, flattening again at the 8-minute mark.
  5. Cool on a rack. Eat and enjoy!

A Quiet Kitchen, by Nici Wickes, photography by Todd Eyre, published by Bateman Books, $45, on sale July 11.

