These are ridiculously good and they just happen to be gluten free!
NICI WICKES’ CHOCOLATE PEANUT COOKIES RECIPE
Makes 12-15
1 cup sugar 1 cup peanut butter 1 large egg 50g dark chocolate, roughly chopped 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
- Preheat the oven to 180C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- With an electric beater or a food processor, mix sugar, peanut butter and egg until combined. Add the chopped chocolate and vanilla and mix briefly.
- Roll dough into balls about the size of a walnut or golf ball, depending on how big you like your cookies. Flatten with your palm.
- Bake for 14-16 minutes, flattening again at the 8-minute mark.
- Cool on a rack. Eat and enjoy!
A Quiet Kitchen, by Nici Wickes, photography by Todd Eyre, published by Bateman Books, $45, on sale July 11.