GLUTEN-FREE ORANGE AND ALMOND CAKE Prep 20 mins Prep 20 mins Cook 40 mins Cook 40 mins Serves 10-12

300g butter, melted 1½ cups caster sugar 1½ cups caster sugar 4 eggs 4 eggs 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp vanilla extract 3½ cups ground almonds 3½ cups ground almonds 1 cup fine polenta 1 cup fine polenta 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking powder Finely grated zest of 1 lemon and 2 oranges Finely grated zest of 1 lemon and 2 oranges ¼ cup orange juice ¼ cup orange juice

Glazed citrus topping 1 orange and 1 lemon, unpeeled and sliced as thinly as possible 1 orange and 1 lemon, unpeeled and sliced as thinly as possible ¾ cup sugar ¾ cup sugar ¾ cup water ¾ cup water

Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake. Grease the sides of a 23cm-diameter springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Mix in ground almonds, polenta, baking powder, zests and orange juice. Transfer to prepared tin and bake until the top is deeply golden and bounces back when lightly pressed (about 40 minutes). Allow to cool in the tin before turning out. The unglazed cake will keep in a covered container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

To prepare the Glazed Citrus Topping, place the citrus slices in a pot, cover with boiling water, stand for 5 minutes then drain. Repeat once more to remove any bitterness from the citrus. Add sugar and water and bring to a simmer, swirling to dissolve sugar. Simmer until the liquid has almost evaporated (10-15 minutes) or until syrupy. Spoon fruit and syrup over cake just prior to serving.