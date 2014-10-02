Flourless Chocolate Cake Recipe

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE Serves 8-10
200g dark chocolate, broken into pieces 200g butter, cut into cubes 4 eggs, separated 200g caster sugar Zest of 1 orange
- Preheat oven to 170C. Grease and line a 22cm tin.
- Place the chocolate and butter into a heatproof bowl over simmering water. Heat, stirring occasionally until it is melted and smooth. Set aside and allow to cool.
- Place the egg yolks and half the sugar into a bowl. Beat until light and creamy. Beat through the orange zest.
- Add the chocolate to the yolks and stir well.
- Beat the egg whites until soft peaks form, then slowly add the remaining sugar beating until combined and glossy. Fold a little gently into the chocolate mixture, then continue to add the remainder.
- Bake in the oven for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin before removing.
- Serve with softly whipped cream.